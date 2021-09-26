Gators Breakdown: Florida vs Tennessee Game Review

Florida bounces back from last week’s loss to Alabama with a 38-14 victory over Tennessee.

David Waters takes a look back at clunky performance where quarterback Emory Jones continues to show improvement and the rushing attack piles up more yards.

