Ex-players detail abuse by former Gators women’s hoops coach Newbauer

Florida head coach Cam Newbauer speaks during the Southeastern Conference women's NCAA college basketball media day in Birmingham, Ala., in this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, file photo. Florida women's basketball coach Cam Newbauer stepped down Friday, July 16, 2021, for “personal reasons," the school announced, a surprising move that came six weeks after he signed a three-year contract extension. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Numerous ex-women’s basketball players at the University of Florida have accused former coach Cam Newbauer of abusive behavior during his time with the Gators.

According to a story published Monday in the student-run newspaper, The Independent Florida Alligator, Newbauer made verbal and racist comments toward players, degraded players with his actions and mistreated assistants.

Mikayla Hayes, Sydney Morang, Cydnee Kinslow, Sydney Searcy, Jalasyha Thomas and Tameria Johnson were all players who experienced abuse or aggressive treatment in some fashion under Newbauer, according to the report. One player even attempted suicide.

Two of the players mentioned in the Alligator report have area ties. Nease graduate Searcy spent one season under Newbauer before transferring to Morgan State. Thomas played one season at Potter’s House in Jacksonville.

The report detailed multiple times that Newbauer’s actions crossed the line, including allegedly throwing basketballs at player’s heads and another time at a player who had a torn ACL. Kinslow told The Alligator that Newbauer told her and Johnson to cover up their tattoos and change their clothes. They said Newbauer’s reason was he didn’t want his three daughters to emulate them.

There were also discriminatory comments directed toward Black players, according to the report. The article also said assistant coaches “cried because of the way Newbauer spoke to them.”

Newbauer went 46-71 in his four seasons at Florida before resigning on July 16 due to personal reasons. His resignation came one month after he agreed to a contract extension.

In a statement sent out to several media outlets, athletic director Scott Stricklin said the school addressed issues that were brought to their attention each time.

“It is our responsibility to provide a championship experience with integrity, along with the necessary support, for Gators student-athletes and staff. The culture of the women’s program under Head Coach Cam Newbauer described in The Independent Florida Alligator article is in no way consistent with the values of the University of Florida,” Stricklin said.

“At times during Coach Newbauer’s tenure there were concerns brought to our attention. Each time, additional information was sought, and these concerns were addressed directly with Cam as we required corrective actions and outlined clear expectations of behavior moving forward. Additionally, the UAA provided enhanced administrative oversight and presence within the program and sought anonymous feedback directly from student-athletes and staff.

“Ultimately, we did not see the required improvements, and following discussions with Coach Newbauer he made the decision to resign.”