Jaguars trading disappointing 1st-round pick CJ Henderson to Panthers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are moving on from another disappointing first-round draft pick.
The team is trading CJ Henderson to the Panthers for tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round pick. ESPN also reported Jacksonville will receive a third-rounder and send a fifth-round pick back to Carolina.
Henderson was the ninth overall pick a season ago out of Florida. He played in eight games before going on injured reserve. Henderson had one career interception, in Week 1 of 2020. He played in two games this season. Henderson finished his Jaguars career with 44 tackles.
It’s another black eye on Jacksonville’s draft history.
Jacksonville has made 10 picks inside the top 10 over the last 11 seasons. Only two, Trevor Lawrence (2021) and Josh Allen )(2019) remain with the team.
And last year’s other first-rounder, K’Lavon Chaisson, remains an underwhelming presence on defense for the team.
Arnold is a fourth-year player who provides more help for a tight end position that is the league’s worst. He has 58 catches for 799 yards and seven career touchdowns.
He was a free agent in the offseason with signed a two-year, $6 million contract with Carolina. The Jaguars were in dire need of a tight end entering this season, but signed only Chris Manhertz, whose role is far more of a blocking tight end.
Jaguars draft misery
Year, No. Position, Player, What happened
2021: 1. QB Trevor Lawrence, starter
2020: 9. CB CJ Henderson, traded
2019: 7. DE Josh Allen, starter
2017: 4. RB Leonard Fournette, cut
2016: 5. CB Jalen Ramsey, traded
2015: 3. DE Dante Fowler, traded
2014: 4. QB Blake Bortles, cut
2013: 2. OT Luke Joeckel, released
2012: 5. WR Justin Blackmon, suspended and never returned to NFL
2011: 10. Blaine Gabbert, traded