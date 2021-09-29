Down on the farm: Baumann returns to minors; Navarreto promoted back to Jax

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Every other Tuesday, News4Jax will check in on area players and how they’re doing in minor league baseball. Stats are through Sept. 28 games.

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Akron, Indians, Is 7-2 with 6.92 ERA, 53 Ks in 40.1 IP. Placed on development list, which is an alternate site for minor league players.

P, Bryan Baker, UNF, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, He’s 6-1 with 46 Ks, 1.34 ERA, 10 saves in 40.1 IP. Spent a week in the big leagues, striking out 1 in an IP.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Is 4-3 with 71 Ks, 3.44 ERA in 70.2 IP in the minors this season. Appeared in 4 games in the bigs (1-1, 9.90 ERA, 5 Ks, 10 IP) before being optioned back to Triple-A last week.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Is 3-3 with 65 Ks, 3.54 ERA in 48.1 IP.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, Low-A, Daytona, Reds, On 60-day injured list. Hit .299 with 2 HR, 14 R, 10 RBI and 5 stolen bases.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Low-A, Grand Fresno, Rockies, Is 4-2 with 2 saves, 75 Ks in 71.1 IP, 4.54 ERA.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, Low-A, Augusta, Braves, Hitting .278 with 8 HR, 68 RBI, 46 runs scored, 18 stolen bases.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 2-3 with 40 Ks, save, 5.53 ERA in 40.2 IP. Remains on 7-day injured list where he’s been since Aug. 13.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Double-A, Tennessee, Cubs, On 60-day DL with torn ACL. Hasn’t played in a game since 2019.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Is 6-2 with 3.99 ERA, 71 Ks in 67.2 IP. Has appeared in 31 games.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, Low-A, Lake Elsinore, Padres, Hitting .212 with 13 RBI, 29 runs scored, 15 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, High-A, Greensboro, Pirates, Is 5-3 with a save, 3.78 ERA, 92 Ks in 78.2 IP.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 4-2 with 3.14 ERA, 6 saves, 80 Ks in 48.2 IP.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Double-A, Somerset, Yankees, Is 4-7 with 3.17 ERA, 3 saves, 91 Ks in 59.2 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Low-A, Salem, Red Sox, Made his pro debut this month after being removed from temporarily inactive list. Hitting .214 with 5 runs, 2 RBI in limited action.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Low-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Is 2-2 with 9.82 ERA, 14 Ks in 11 IP.

P, Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Triple-A, Albuquerque, Is 5-5 in the minors this season with 13 saves, 30 Ks in 31.1 IP, 4.31 ERA. Has logged 16.2 MLB innings, 1-0 record in bigs in 2021.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, High-A, Peoria, Cardinals, Hitting .254 with 48 RBI, 13 HR, 48 runs scored.

RF, Connor Marabell, Bartram/JU, Triple-A, Columbus, Indians, Hitting .285 with 7 HR, 46 RBI, 39 runs scored, 4 stolen bases.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Wichita, Twins, Hitting .270 with 5 HR, 35 RBI, 67 runs scored.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers, Is 3-5 with a pair of saves, 4.34 ERA, 87 Ks in 58 IP.

P, Liam McCall, First Coast, Low-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Is 3-1 with 34 Ks, save in 33.2 IP, 4.01 ERA.

P, Pearson McMahan, Middleburg/SJRSC, Double-A, Harrisburg, Nationals, Is 4-3 with 37 Ks, 48 IP, 4.31 ERA in 32 appearances. Has been on 7-day injured list since Sept. 13.

C, Sam McMillian, Suwannee, Low-A, Lakeland, Tigers, Hitting .203 with 5 RBI, 12 runs scored. Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Alex McRae, JU, Triple-A, Charlotte, White Sox, Is 2-9 with 86 Ks in 88.2 IP, 5.38 ERA. Has logged 2 IP, K in the bigs this season.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, High-A, Brooklyn, Mets, Hitting .189 with 20 RBI, 3 HR, 22 runs scored and 9 stolen bases.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Double-A, Jacksonville, Marlins, Hitting .213 with 9 HR, 25 runs scored and 25 RBI across 3 levels this season. Promoted from Pensacola back to Jacksonville on Sept. 21.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Low-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, Is 4-2 with 3.00 ERA, 83 Ks, 63 IP.

P, Mark Potter, JU, High-A, Jersey Shore, Phillies, Is 2-3 with 54 Ks, save, 8.76 ERA in 38 IP.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Is 1-1 with 10 Ks in 9 IP, 1.00 ERA. Is on 60-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, Rookie, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 1-0 with 1.35 ERA, 23 Ks in 20 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Double-A, New Hampshire, Hitting .251 with 8 HR, 54 RBI and 43 runs scored. Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Matt Tomshaw, JU, Triple-A, Rochester, Nationals, Signed as a free agent with Washington late last month, but was released on Aug. 6. Is 0-6 with 46 Ks in 52.2 IP, 7.86 ERA in minors this year.

P, Alec Wisely, Sandalwood, Low-A, Lynchburg, Indians, Is 4-3 with 3 saves, 61 Ks, 4.38 ERA in 51.1 IP.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, High-A, Bowling Green, Rays, Hitting .301 with 78 runs scored, 19 HR, 31 stolen bases, 74 RBI.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Low-A, Fredericksburg, Nationals, Hitting .208 with 13 stolen bases, 16 runs scored, 5 RBI.