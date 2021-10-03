Gators Breakdown: Florida vs Kentucky Game Review

Florida falls to 3-2 after loss to Kentucky

Florida traveled to Kentucky and floundered their way to the second loss of the season.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters takes a look back at the uninspired performance, starting at the top, for the Gators.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Ad

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher