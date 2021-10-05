Gators Breakdown: Where does Florida go after loss to Kentucky?

A 3-2 start is not sitting well with Gator Nation

Staring at a 3-2 record so far this season, all of the big goals for the 2021 season are pretty much dashed for the Gators.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to look at the potential for the rest of the season as Florida looks to rebound with much of the season still to play.

