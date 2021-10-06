Going to the Furyk & Friends event? Here’s what you need to know

Jim Furyk tees off the second hole during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament at Omaha Country Club, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Omaha, Neb.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Constellation Furyk & Friends golf tournament is almost here.

Here’s what you should know about the event, which is being held at Timuquana Country Club Friday through Sunday. The PGA Tour Champions tournament is being hosted by Jacksonville resident Jim Furyk.

The field is loaded, with Furyk and Phil Mickelson among the headliners. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker is in the field. So, too, are golfers like Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Padraig Harringon and Vijay Singh.

Want more depth? It includes nine in the field who are members of the World Golf Hall of Fame —Fred Couples, Els, Goosen, Bernhard Langer, Davis Love II, Mickelson, Colin Montgomerie, Jose Maria Olazabal and Singh.

Langer leads Furyk, Jerry Kelly, Els and Jimenez the Champions standings as the race for the Charles Schwab Cup heats up.

The charity angle is major, too.

The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation will make a direct donation of $500,000 to five local charities. The MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation, First Tee North Florida, Blessings in a Backpack, Habitat for Humanity and St. John’s River Keeper will benefit from that donation.

The schedule

Friday, first round: Gates open at 9 a.m.; Honorary First Tee Shot at 9:45 a.m.

Saturday, second round: Gates open at 9 a.m.; Celebrity Challenge for Charity, Lynn Swann, David Duval, Ozzie Smith, and Annika Sörenstam compete for $100,000 towards K9s For Warriors and Wolfson Children’s Hospital; Military appreciation ceremony on the 18th green.

Sunday, third round: Gates open at 9 a.m.

Tickets

Prices begin at $25 for daily tickets.

Club 58 ticket prices begin at $250. For general admission, weekly passes or Club 58 tickets, check here.

Military tickets for tournament rounds are being provided free by VyStar Credit Union to active duty, military reserve, National Guard members, military retirees and veterans. To claim those, check here.

Parking

Parking passes must be printed out daily. To find the daily parking pass for the lots below, click here. Those using rideshare options or being dropped off need to be dropped off at Lot T, the Target on Roosevelt Boulevard. A shuttle will then take fans to the entrance behind the No. 1 tee.

Lot B, Baptist Health P5 Garage, 1101 Lisbon Street: Free general spectator parking and shuttle every 15 minutes.

Lot K, Kings Avenue Garage, 1201 Kings Avenue: Free general spectator parking and shuttle every 15 minutes. This is only running on Friday.

Lot O, Orange Park Mall, 1910 Wells Road, Between the JC Penney and DICK’s Sporting Goods: Free general spectator parking and shuttle every 15 minutes.

Lot R, Circle K Caddie water taxi, Riverside Avenue and Jackson Street: The Circle K Caddie will run to and from the dock every 30-45 minutes.