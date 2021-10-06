Local MLB update: Slater, Wainwright among area players in playoffs

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area has produced countless stars in professional baseball and we’re keeping track of the players currently in the big leagues. News4Jax has updated those players weekly throughout the season and that wraps up with this final installment.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Mets, Hit .265 with 31 HR, 87 RBI, 80 runs scored and 18 stolen bases. Played much better with Mets than he did with the Cubs this year. Cut Ks back considerably after trade. Hit .299 with New York in 47 games.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Blue Jays, Logged an inning with a K in brief call up. Optioned back to Triple-A on Sept. 8.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Was 1-1 with 5 Ks in 10 IP, 9.90 ERA. Optioned back to Triple-A on Sept. 24 and called back up to bigs on Oct. 5.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Finished 5-10 with 4.51 ERA, 114 Ks in 117.2 IP. Ended with losses in his final three decisions.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hit .247 with 43 runs scored, 8 HR, 26 RBI.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Missed season while recovering after offseason Tommy John surgery.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hit .256 with 73 runs scored, 71 RBI and 22 HR.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Went 1-0 with 8.64 ERA, 17 Ks in 16.2 IP. Was called up to bigs five different times this season.

QB Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hit .264 with 75 runs scored, 18 HR, 72 RBI.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Yankees, Finished season on the 60-day injury after undergoing surgery on his hamstring. Appeared in 12 games with 3.38 ERA, 11 Ks in 10.2 IP.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Hit .149 with 17 RBI, 7 HR, 13 runs scored. Missed a large portion of the season after hand surgery.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Finished 2-1 with 26 Ks in 20.2IP, 5.23 ERA. Spent time on 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. His final appearance was June 30.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Finished regular season hitting .241 with 39 runs scored, 12 HR, 32 RBI and 15 stolen bases. One of only two area players whose team reached the postseason.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Another disappointing season for the former first-round pick. Hit .204 with 39 runs scored, 12 HR, 33 RBI. Placed on 60-day injured list and will undergo season-ending surgery on his knee for an osteochondral defect.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Indians, Hit .271 with 86 runs scored, 4 HR, 48 RBI, 30 stolen bases. Performed after in-season trade from Houston. Hit .285 with 16 2Bs in 60 games with Cleveland.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Finished regular season 17-7 with 3.05 ERA, 174 Ks in 206.1 IP. Cardinals are still alive in the NL playoffs, too. They face the Dodgers Wednesday night in the wild-card game, with Wainwright getting the start.