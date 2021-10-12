Fletcher grad Ciatrick Fason leads Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame class

Florida's Ciatrick Fason (4) breaks away from Middle Tennessee's Damon Nickson (5) to score a touchdown in the second half in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2004. Florida defeated Middle Tennessee 52-16. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin

JACKSONVILLE, FLa. – Fletcher head football coach and former Gators star running back Ciatrick Fason is one of four players who will be inducted into the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame later this month.

Fason, along with former Gators cornerback Keiwan Ratliff, and Georgia linebacker Thomas Davis and offensive lineman Jon Stinchcomb, round out the Class of 2021.

The Hall of Fame luncheon is Oct. 29 in the East Club at TIAA Bank Field.

Fason is no doubt the area headliner.

The second-leading rusher in area high school football history behind Derrick Henry had a stellar career in at Fletcher before hading Gainesville. He was first-team All-SEC as a junior and won the Ray Graves Award as the team’s most outstanding player. He left Florida early for the NFL draft and was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings. Fason began coaching at his alma mater this season.

Ad

Fason went 2-1 against the Bulldogs and had his best game against them in 2004. He rushed for 139 yards and had a career-best five catches in that game.

Ratliff played for Florida from 2000-03. He had a program-best nine interceptions in 2003.

Davis starred at Georgia from 2002-03, amassing 272 tackles, 10.5 sacks and three interceptions. He was a first-round pick by the Panthers in 2005.

Stinchcomb was a Freshman All-American winner in 1998 and helped lead the Bulldogs to their first SEC championship in 20 years during his final season in 2002. He was a second-round selection of the Saints in 2003.