Gators Breakdown: Florida vs LSU Preview

Florida needs to take advantage of a struggling Tigers team

Florida (4-2) travels to Baton Rouge to face-off against a LSU Tigers team trying to find their way after a 3-3 start.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters is joined by Blake Ruffino (Are You Serious Sports) to preview what is going wrong for LSU so far this season and all the drama surrounding their head coach Ed Orgeron.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Ad

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher