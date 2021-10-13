How local athletes fared in this year’s Boston Marathon

Runners cross the finish line at the Boston Marathon in Boston, on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Boston Marathon was back this year after taking 2020 off due to the pandemic.

A total of 15,374 runners completed the race and 66 finishers were from the River City area.

Saint Simons Island resident Johnathan Roberts was the top local finisher from the South Georgia coverage region, running a 2:49.25 to finish 687th overall. Jeff Tomaszewski of Jacksonville was the top finisher from Jacksonville, clocking a 2:57.52 for No. 1,279 in the field. Atlantic Beach resident Meghan Lederer was the area’s top female finisher in 3:04.22, putting her as the 1,964th finisher.

Local Boston Marathon finishers

Overall, Runner, Age, City, Time

687. Johnathan Roberts, 39, Saint Simons Island, 2:49.25

1,279. Jeff Tomaszewski, 46, Jacksonville, 2:57:52

1,297. Eric Quinn, 44, Fernandina Beach, 2:58

1,515. Oliver Ernest, 42, Jacksonville, 2:59.43

1,777. Gerrit Van Den Bos, 47, Jacksonville, 3:02.42

1,964. Meghan Lederer, 36, Atlantic Beach, 3:04.22

1,984. Eric Bumgartner, 39, Saint Simons Island, 3:04.32

2,645. Eric Lederer, 40, Atlantic Beach, 3:10.45

2,657. Flint Brady, 48, Crescent City, 3:10.51

2,723. Jeremy Caudill, 42, St. Augustine, 3:11.21

2,880. David Williamson, 50, St. Augustine, 3:12.39

3,337. Stacy Voils, 50, Ponte Vedra Beach, 3:16.05

3,457. Jeffrey Roberts, 45, Saint Simons Island, 3:16.55

3,515. Dan Adams, 48, Fleming Island, 3:17.21

3,751. Ashley Lynch, 36, Jacksonville, 3:19.01

3,800. Joshua Smith, 36, Jacksonville Beach, 3:19.25

3,863. John Leschitz, 42, Jacksonville, 3:19.51

4,201. John Webb, 50, Orange Park, 3:22.15

4,237. Paul Dinius, 51, Fernandina Beach, 3:22.31

4,443. William Kuhn, 38, Saint Simons Island, 3:23.51

4,546. Maricruz Ernest, 42, Jacksonville, 3:24.35

4,764. Ben Pineau, 56, St. Augustine Beach, 3:26.07

4,772. Paul Cantin, 58, Jacksonville, 3:26.11

5,415. Christopher Gregory, 47, Ponte Vedra Beach, 3:30.08

5,456. Britta Fortson, 48, Fleming Island, 3:30.24

6,217. Danny Williams, 50, Jacksonville, 3:35.31

6,511. Michael Herman, 50, Fleming Island, 3:37.26

7,068. Andrew Galbus, 55, Jacksonville, 3:41.06

7,151. Hal McClure, 59, St. Johns, 3:41.40

7,561. Regina Sooey, 50, Jacksonville, 3:44.33

7,929. David Scott, 60, Jacksonville, 3:47.09

7,943. Bill Phillips, 67, St. Augustine, 3:47.16

8,166. Karen Stellhorn, 55, Jacksonville, 3:48.48

8,312. Jessie Magee, 45, Flagler Beach, 3:49.58

8,344. Nancy Neff, 49, St. Augustine, 3:50.09

8,637. John Heisner, 56, St. Augustine, 3:52.20

8,736. Sally Hendricks, 56, Jacksonville, 3:53.10

8.931. Suzanne Markuson, 48, Ponte Vedra, 3:54.29

9,024. Jennifer Loyd, 32, Jacksonville, 3:55.06

9,207. Rajesh Durbal, 44, Palm Coast, 3:56.26

9,445. Thomas Dates, 55, Jacksonville, 3:58.18

9,637. Christina Mitchell, 50, Fleming Island, 3:59.54

10,025. Donald Horner, 37, Jacksonville Beach, 4:03.49

10,065. Dawn Decaminada, 45, Fleming Island, 4:04.18

10,128. Karen Camerlengo, 52, Jacksonville, 4:04.48

10,603. Glen Oates, 46, St. Augustine, 4:09.41

10,604. Sara Schulz, 41, St. Augustine, 4:09.41

10,761. Michelle Richards, 48, Lake City, 4:11.18

10,880. Mark Grubb, 57, Atlantic Beach, 4:12.23

10,902. Karen Haid, 52, St. Johns, 4:12.39

11,026. Ellen Hiser, 60, Atlantic Beach, 4:14.03

11,429. Diana Twiggs, 50, Fernandina Beach, 4:18.31

11,476. Michael Reynolds, 56, Jacksonville, 4:18.58

11,593. Elaine Minisini, 57, Jacksonville, 4:20.28

12,106. Amanda Napolitano, 48, Neptune Beach, 4:27.23

12,318. Lynn Hill, 60, Jacksonville, 4:30.42

12,512. Nick St. Cyr, 41, Neptune Beach, 4:34

13,089. Eric Baldwin, Ponte Vedra Beach, 4:44.43

13,155. Fuada Velic, 39, Jacksonville, 4:45.48

13,331. Mary Bowman, 56, Atlantic Beach, 4:49.05

13,665. Anita Clark, 67, Jacksonville Beach, 4:56.21

13,813. Cindy Walls, 64, Ponte Vedra Beach, 4:59.48

13,939. Andrea Potvin, 35, Jacksonville Beach, 5:02.57

14,186. Tommie Sheridan, 52, Atlantic Beach, 5:11.42

14,703. Juli Williams, 51, Jacksonville, 5:33

14,892. Shelia Novotny, 64, Jacksonville, 5:44.13