Gators Breakdown: Twitter Spaces Chat - Florida vs LSU

David Waters joins Gators Breakdown listeners for a chat ahead of the Florida vs LSU matchup.
Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.
Topics include:
- Florida’s offensive balance
- Recruiting
- Impact freshman
- and more
Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus
Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here
LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown
Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:
Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher