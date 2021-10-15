Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

Gators Breakdown: Twitter Spaces Chat - Florida vs LSU

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2021, Emory Jones, LSU Tigers
Florida's ground game should dominate LSU. This and more are discussed with Gators Breakdown listeners.
David Waters joins Gators Breakdown listeners for a chat ahead of the Florida vs LSU matchup.

Topics include:

  • Florida’s offensive balance
  • Recruiting
  • Impact freshman
  • and more

