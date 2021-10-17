Finally! Walk-off field goal breaks epic losing streak for Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold, left, celebrates with wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) after Jones' touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Finally.

Mercifully.

Thankfully.

It’s over.

The losing streak of historic proportions is finished.

Jacksonville went overseas and beat Miami 23-20 in walk-off fashion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday morning, giving Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence their first NFL victories in a heartsopping finish.

Matthew Wright kicked his third field goal of the game, a 53-yarder with no time left as the Jaguars shed the can’t-win label with a crunch time victory in London.

It infuses the team with a much, much-needed victory entering the bye week, and, for at least a couple weeks, gets Meyer off the hot seat following a turbulent first season in the league.

Had the Jaguars (1-5) lost to Miami (1-5), no telling what changes could have taken place over the bye week. The 20 straight losses rank second in modern NFL history for the most in a row.

Instead, the Jaguars won for the first time since Sept. 13, 2020, a span of 399 days, with several huge plays down the stretch, an anomaly for a tortured franchise.

The defense, strafed much of the game by Tua Tagovailoa, stopped Malcolm Brown for no gain on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 to play at the Miami 46. That set up Lawrence and Co. with one final shot to win it. After going backwards for that drive with a sack and another loss of yardage, Lawrence connected on two huge plays to Laviska Shenault.

The second of those was significant, a blend of a quick strike and a fortuitous timeout.

With 5 seconds on the clock and facing a 61-yard field goal try or a Hail Mary, Jacksonville went with a quick strike to Shenault in the middle of the field. It gained 9 yards, but, more importantly, Meyer was able to call timeout with one second left. That gave Wright, who hit a career-long 54-yard try just three and a half minutes earlier, a shot to win it.

He did.

Ballgame. That losing streak is staying in London.

Lawrence finished 25 of 41 for 319 yards passing and a touchdown to Marvin Jones Jr. Jones had 100 yards receiving.

It looked so different this time for a team that has tormented fans by finding different ways to lose.

When things broke Miami’s way — Lawrence lost a fumble on a strip sack late in the third quarter — the Jaguars were able to respond. Tagovailoa’s first throw on the ensuing drive was intercepted by Nevin Lawson, his first career NFL pick after eight years in the league. It was just the second interception of the season for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars strung back-to-back scoring drives together, getting a 28-yard strike from Lawrence to Jones with just 40 seconds to play before halftime. They got the ball to start the second half and marched 75 yards in five plays, with James Robinson polishing it off on a 1-yard touchdown run.

It almost went for naught because of a questionable play call by Jacksonville that no doubt left points off the scoreboard.

The play call that came back to haunt the Jaguars — seems like there’s always one of those — came three plays into the fourth quarter when they were up 17-13. Facing a fourth-and-2 at the Miami 9, the Jaguars opted to go for it instead of send Wright on for a field goal attempt. Miami stuffed James Robinson for no gain.

Tagovailoa marched the Dolphins 91 yards the other way and tossed a 2-yard touchdown to Jaylen Waddle for a 20-17 lead.

Wright, getting the nod over Josh Lambo for the third straight game, booted a 40-yard field goal in the first quarter. It was Jacksonville’s first field goal of the season after five misses. His 54-yarder with 3:40 to play hooked just inside the right upright with no more than 3 yards of distance to spare.