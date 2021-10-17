Gators Breakdown: LSU 49 Florida 42 Game Review

LSU hands Florida their third loss of the season

Florida falls to 4-3 after a 49-42 defeat at the hands of a struggling LSU team.

David Waters reviews the Gators’ issues stopping the Tigers’ ground attack and the emergence of Anthony Richardson at the QB position.

