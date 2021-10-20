Gators Breakdown: Mullen - Both QBs will play | LB Shemar James decommits

Dan Mullen says he will continue to use both QBs moving forward

Dan Mullen was peppered with questions about the QB position in his only media availability during the bye week. On the SEC Coaches Teleconference, Mullen answered every question with Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson will both play versus Georgia next week.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters discusses Mullen’s comments as well as Florida’s highest rated commit, Shemar James, backing off his pledge.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Ad

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher