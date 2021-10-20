Partly Cloudy icon
Gators Breakdown: Mullen - Both QBs will play | LB Shemar James decommits

David Waters, News4Jax

Dan Mullen says he will continue to use both QBs moving forward
Dan Mullen was peppered with questions about the QB position in his only media availability during the bye week. On the SEC Coaches Teleconference, Mullen answered every question with Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson will both play versus Georgia next week.

David Waters discusses Mullen’s comments as well as Florida’s highest rated commit, Shemar James, backing off his pledge.

