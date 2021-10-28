Partly Cloudy icon
65º
wjxt logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Florida vs Georgia Preview - 2021

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2021, Georgia Bulldogs, Anthony Richardson, Emory Jones
Gators looking to play spoiler in an upset bid vs Georgia
Gators looking to play spoiler in an upset bid vs Georgia

Florida travels to Jacksonville to take on the number one team in the country, the rival Georgia Bulldogs.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters is joined by Robby Steltenpohl and Spencer Van Horn (A Rich Tradition Podcast) to preview what makes Georgia the best team in the land. Also, David gives his path to a Florida upset victory and his prediction for the game.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.