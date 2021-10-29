As NFL trade deadline approaches, will Jaguars be buyers or sellers?

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching. The NFL deadline is nothing like the NBA trade deadline but Urban Meyer said “the phone is buzzing” in the Jaguars’ offices. But who would be calling? Are the Jaguars sellers or buyers?

Maybe both by the Nov. 2 deadline.

The Jaguars are 1-5 and have a few veteran players that could move on from but the team also has a stockpile of draft picks that they could send off in exchange for veteran players. Here are several players who would make sense for the Jaguars and a few who wouldn’t.

Bring Allen Robinson home

In a nutshell, bringing Allen Robinson back to Jacksonville and giving Trevor Lawrence a true No. 1 receiver makes perfect sense. Robinson has been a nonfactor in the Bears offense and the Jaguars need a player like him. But the big picture is that Robinson is on a one-year contract. The Jaguars are not playoff contenders this year and any draft capital they spend on Robinson would be a loss if he chose to leave during free agency.

Smelling the Flowers

The Jaguars’ pass rush gets a lot of pressure but not a lot of sacks. It is not often that young guys with pass-rush skills become available but the Lions may be willing to part ways with Trey Flowers. Flowers got a big payday when he signed with Detroit and has not lived up to it. When healthy Flowers is a seven-sack a year kind of player. That isn’t exactly a huge number but the Jaguars don’t have many guys who can get seven sacks a year. Flowers is only 28 and under contract for two more seasons. He would be a good addition to the Jaguars roster ... if they can get past his $16-million-a-year salary.

Bend it like Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr. has not exactly lived up to expectations in Cleveland. Injuries have played a big role in that. Even if OBJ isn’t what he was in his time in New York, he would still be adding a huge boost to the Jaguars wide receiver room. Even with two years left on his contract, I don’t think Beckham is the type of player the Jaguars should look to add.

The Andy Isabella Show

Andy Isabella doesn’t have the sort of name value that Robinson or Beckham does but he would be a solid addition for the Jaguars. Isabella has not played much for the Cardinals this year, only playing six snaps so far this season, all on special teams. Isabella has not done much in his Cardinals career, but you can’t teach speed and he has a lot of it.

Has anyone seen Brandon Aiyuk?

Aiyuk seems to have found his way into Kyle Shanahan’s dog house. The 49ers are unlikely to be willing to give up on the second-year player but this season he has been relegated to the bottom of the 49ers’ list of pass-catching options. He’s an extremely talented player with a similar skill set to that of Laviska Shenault. If the 49ers are willing to part ways with Aiyuk, the Jaguars should be interested.

Jags get Greedy

The Jaguars cornerback room could use an infusion of talent but young corners are not often available. But the Browns may be willing to part ways with Greedy Williams. The 2019 second-round pick was believed to have the potential to be a CB1. Williams is buried down the Browns depth chart.

But when his number was called to step into the lineup, Williams has played well. Greedy is a largely unproven player but has a high ceiling. If the Browns are willing to part ways with him, he could fit well with what the Jaguars are trying to build.