Four takeaways: Jaguars take a few steps backwards in loss to Seattle

The Jaguars kept their streak alive of losing in Seattle with a 31-7 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. The Jaguars fell to 1-6 with one of their worst performances in a season with plenty of bad performances. Here are my four biggest takeaways from the game:

Reverting to form

Coming out of the bye week, the Jaguars looked like a team that had not practiced in two weeks. In the first half, both the offense and defense looked as confused as they did in the season opening loss to the Houston Texans.

The Jaguars had to call a timeout because they were about to get a delay of game call in the first quarter. Then, later in the half, they were called for a delay of game. They aren’t getting the play in and getting in and out of the huddle quickly enough. In the second quarter on consecutive snaps, the Jaguars were called for having 12 men on the field, then had to call a timeout to avoid being flagged for the same penalty. Seven games into the season, this shouldn’t happen for a professional team. This goes to the coaching and the preparation.

More preparation issues

The Jaguars have had three games on the schedule this year where they had extra time to prepare for the opponent. The opener against Houston, the Titans after the Thursday night game, and this game after the bye. The result of those three games is a combined 105-47 with the Jaguars losing all three games. They are lacking in the talent department, but they can’t hope to compete, much less win games, without better coaching and preparation.

James Robinson injury

The Jaguars are already playing the rest of the season without their best deep threat wide receiver, DJ Chark and without starting right guard AJ Cann. Now, they could be without running back James Robinson, who left the game in the first half with an ankle injury. On a team lacking playmakers, losing Robinson could make winning games even more difficult.

What’s next?

The Jaguars’ defense watched Geno Smith carve them up in the first half. Smith completed his first 14 passes, including two for touchdowns. If the Jaguars can’t solve that issue, imagine what the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen can do against this defense. The Jaguars will need their best performance of the year to avoid being embarrassed.