News4Jags: Only one Josh Allen can win on Sunday

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes past Seattle Seahawks' Bruce Irvin (51) and Jayson Stanley (29) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Any momentum the Jaguars had after their bye week is officially gone and the Buffalo Bills are coming to town. The Bills and the Jaguars are two teams on very different trajectories.

Buffalo is near the top in the AFC while the Jaguars are near the bottom but they do have one thing in common … Josh Allen.

Two guys named Josh Allen walking onto a football field sounds like the opening line of a bad joke but it will happen at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.

Only the good Josh Allen will walk out with a win. (I let you decide who the good Josh Allen is.) Sunday will be the fourth game in NFL history between a starting QB and an opposing defensive player with the same exact listed name, per NFL Research. The defensive player won all four. Maybe that is a good omen for the Jaguars.

Jamal St. Cyr and Justin Barney weigh in on what the Jaguars can learn from the Bills and if Odell Beckham Jr. is a good fit for the Jaguars roster.

Ad

You can find the News4Jags podcast here: