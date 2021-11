Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars prepares to snaps the ball during the first quarter in the game against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field on November 07, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence left the game just before halftime with an ankle injury, but returned to the field minutes later.

Lawrence went down as Walker Little appeared to have stepped on his ankle. Lawrence tried to get up but went back to the ground before trainers tended to him.

He was taken straight into the locker room. The Bills and Jaguars were tied 6-all when Lawrence left the game. CJ Beathard came on in relief of Lawrence.