Florida QB Richardson hurts knee dancing in hotel, sits out

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass while under pressure from Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, recovering from a concussion, injured a knee dancing in the team hotel the night before losing at South Carolina.

Coach Dan Mullen said Monday that Richardson was “gimping around” the football facility Monday. The Gators (4-5) host Samford (4-5) on Saturday.

Richardson had been cleared to play against the Gamecocks, who rolled to a 40-17 victory in which the Gators allowed a season-high 459 yards and their most points in series history.

But Richardson tweaked a knee busting a move and landed on the bench at South Carolina.

“His MRI came back clean,” Mullen said. “He’s fine. ... He did treatment all day Saturday but was fine to go play, could have played Saturday but having not practiced, coming off a concussion, and with that he was going to emergency-only situation.”

Richardson was knocked out of a 34-7 loss to top-ranked Georgia in Jacksonville following a hit to the head/neck area.

Emory Jones regained his starting job against the Gamecocks and completed 17 of 30 passes for 258 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception.