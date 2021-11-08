57º
Gators Breakdown: South Carolina 40 Florida 17 | Rock bottom loss for the Gators

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2021, South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina dominating Florida confirms program heading in wrong direction. (Courtney Culbreath,University of Florida Athletic Association)

The November part of the schedule was supposed to be the chance Florida could find themselves and end the season on a high note. South Carolina had other plans as they dominate the Gators 40-17.

David Waters looks back at the loss and how the Gators and Mullen have now hit rock bottom.

