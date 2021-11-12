Skateboarding event hits downtown Jacksonville this weekend

(Ben Curtis,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Cory Juneau of the United States competes in the men's park skateboarding prelims at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Street League Skateboarding Super Crown Championships will hit downtown Jacksonville Saturday and Sunday at a purpose-built skating arena at Riverfront Plaza, the former location of the Jacksonville Landing.

The prize money is promoted as the largest in professional skateboarding.

Twenty-five of the best skateboarders in the world are expected to compete.

The skatepark was designed by Dyrdek and Joe Ciaglia of California Skateparks

On Saturday, gates open to the public at 9 a.m., an hour before the women’s event begins at 10 a.m. The men are scheduled to skate from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Sunday, gates open at 10 a.m., two hours prior to the women’s Super Crown Final. The Men’s Super Crown Final is scheduled to run from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The capacity for the event is expected to be around 6,000 fans at a time. Tickets range from $40-85 each and can be purchased here.

Each skater will have a 60-second time limit to impress the judges and advance to the next round.