Skateboarding reporter drops in to give Corley Peel a virtual lesson

News4Jax reporter Corley Peel decided to try a few tricks on a board -- starting with staying on it for more than a few feet. To help her out, News4Jax enlisted reporter Victor Williams from our sister station WDIV in Detroit.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the Street League Skateboarding Super Crown rolling into Downtown Jacksonville on Saturday and Sunday, News4Jax reporter Corley Peel decided to try a few tricks on a board -- starting with staying on it for more than a few feet.

To help her out, News4Jax enlisted reporter Victor Williams from our sister station WDIV in Detroit.

Victor recently went viral for a live news report he did while skateboarding at a park in a suit.

Victor offered Corley some tips about balance -- but the difference in ability was clear.

“Just stay on your board. It’s not that hard,” Victor said at one point, with a laugh as he zoomed around his skatepark in Detroit.

Check out the fun in the video above -- a Jacksonville police officer even steps in to try to give Corley a hand at one point.

Later, Corley got a lesson from Paul Rodriguez, one of the competitors in the Super Crown event. She even attempted an “ollie.” (Watch the video below)

Ad

News4Jax reporter Corley Peel gets some skating tips from professional skateboarder Paul Rodriguez at the Street League Skateboarding Super Crown.

The skatepark where Corley was trying to practice at Riverfront Plaza was designed by Rob Dyrdek and Joe Ciaglia of California Skateparks specifically for this weekend’s competition.

Twenty-five of the best skateboarders in the world are expected to compete, and the prize money is promoted as the largest in professional skateboarding.

On Saturday, gates open to the public at 9 a.m., an hour before the women’s event begins at 10 a.m. The men are scheduled to skate from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Sunday, gates open at 10 a.m., two hours prior to the women’s Super Crown Final. The Men’s Super Crown Final is scheduled to run from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The capacity for the event is expected to be around 6,000 fans at a time. Tickets range from $40-85 each and can be purchased here.

Ad

Each skater will have a 60-second time limit to impress the judges and advance to the next round.