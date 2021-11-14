Creekside, Mandarin athletes nab individual state swimming titles

The high school state swimming and diving championships begin Friday and Saturday in Stuart. (Photo by Jim Sugar/Corbis via Getty Images)

Two area swimmers took gold at the Class 4A state championships in Stuart.

Mandarin’s Gage Hulbert won a state title in the 100 fly and Creekside’s Grace Gavin added to the Knights’ sterling tradition by winning an individual title in the 100 back.

For Hulbert, his time of 48.01 in the 100 fly was an automatic All-American time. Sandalwood’s Larry Salls finished third in that event and also took state runner-up in the 50 free.

Gavin swam a 55.09, good enough for All-American consideration to give Creekside a champ. Gavin also finished fourth in the 200 IM. Gavin also swam the lead leg for both the Knights’ fifth-place 200 free relay team and fifth-place 200 medley relay team. Outside of Gavin, Creekside teammate Anna Moore had a pair of fourth-place efforts, one in the 100 free and the other in the 100 breast.

Atlantic Coast’s Jack Hall had a second and a third in the 200 free and 500 free, respectively. Aaron Storlie of Nease was state runner-up in diving.

Ad

Class 3A state swimming and diving championship

Girls (finishers in the top 8 listed)

200 medley relay: 5. Creekside, 1:46.28; 7. Nease, 1:47.99.

200 free: Olivia Moore (Nease), 1:51.62.

200 IM: 4. Grace Gavin (Creekside), 2:05.61; 5. Natalie Padgett (Nease), 2:05.69.

50 free: 7. Reilly McCabe (Bartram Trail), 23.59; 8. Jayla Covington (Atlantic Coast), 23.64.

Diving: 5. Tayler Graham (Sandalwood), 402.85.

100 fly: 8. Natalie Padgett (Nease), 56.82.

100 free: 4. Anna Moore (Creekside), 51.58; 6. Reilly McCabe (Bartram Trail), 51.85.

200 free relay: 5. Creekside, 1:36.38; 8. Bartram Trail, 1:39.25.

100 back: 1. Grace Gavin (Creekside), 55.09.

100 breast: 4. Anna Moore (Creekside), 1:04.19; 8. Avery Dixon (Creekside), 1:06.14.

400 free relay: 6. Nease, 3:30.35

Boys (finishers in the top 8 listed)

Ad

200 medley relay: 3. Nease, 1:33.72; 5. Bartram Trail, 1:34.09.

200 free: 2. Jack Hall (Atlantic Coast), 1:38.09; 7. Gage Hulbert (Mandarin), 1:40.63.

200 IM: 7. Raymond Prosinski (Bartram Trail), 1:52.04.

50 free: 2. Larry Salls (Sandalwood), 19.97; 5. Matthew Koziol (Nease), 20.92.

Diving: 2. Aaron Storlie (Nease), 390.85; 3. Trevor Haskins (Bartram Trail), 384.65; 5. Patrick Adams (Nease), 367.

100 fly: 1. Gage Hulbert (Mandarin), 48.01; 3. Larry Salls (Sandalwood), 49.04; 4. Mason Campbell (Bartram Trail), 49.19.

100 free: 8. Matthew Koziol (Nease), 46.88.

500 free: 3. Jack Hall (Atlantic Coast), 4:28.58; 8. Raymond Prosinski (Bartram Trail), 4:33.77.

100 back: 5. Mason Campbell (Bartram Trail), 50.13.

100 back: 4. Rich Nguyen (Nease), 56.65; 8. Nicholas Tayag (Bartram Trail), 57.88.

Ad

400 free relay: 3. Bartram Trail, 3:07.93.