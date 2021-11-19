Four factors: What the Jaguars need to do to beat the Niners on Sunday

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41), right, and safety Andre Cisco (38) celebrate Allen's recovery of a Buffalo fumble during the second half an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. The Jaguars defeated the Bills 9-6. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – How you feel about the Jaguars right now probably reflects directly on how you judge progress.

Do you judge progress solely on wins and losses, or do you consider a small step like the team not quitting after falling down by 17 in the quarter progress?

If you side with small steps as progress, then you should be feeling pretty good about this week’s matchup with the 49ers.

The Jaguars’ defense played their second solid game in a row. This week, they will have the task of slowing down a San Francisco offense that can be dangerous. Here are the four factors that the Jaguars need to do to make big-step progress this week.

Take advantage of short week

The 49ers are on a short week … an extra short week. Jaguars fans are very caught up on the team’s struggles going to the West Coast. Well, this week the 49ers have to come to the East Coast. Plus, they have to do it after playing on Monday night. The 49ers have never won a game in Jacksonville. That is a small sample size. Hopefully, the long trip combined with the short week can give the Jaguars an advantage.

Find some offense

I don’t know if someone borrowed it, stole it or they just lost it, but the Jaguars’ offense has not been found since the bye week. The Jaguars need Trevor and the boys to wake up this week and put some points on the board. The defense has done its part the last two weeks. Now, it’s the offense’s turn. Last week wasn’t a good offensive performance but I did like the jet sweep action to Jamal Agnew that was mixed into the game plan. I consider that a step forward, but maybe I am just a small step progress type.

Tyson with the knockout

I don’t think I have ever been more excited about a pass breakup than I was from Tyson Campbell against the Colts. That is a HUGE step forward. Campbell has struggled significantly to find the ball this season. If Campbell can have more plays like that then the Jaguars secondary will be a much better position.

Stop the run

The biggest task of the day will be stopping the 49ers rushing attack. Kyle Shanahan’s zone scheme is dangerous. Elijah Mitchell is considered a game-time decision but it doesn’t matter who the running back is the scheme creates opportunities for them to be successful. The Jaguars will need to slow whoever is toting the rock down and put the pressure on Jimmy G to go out and beat them.