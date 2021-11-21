Gators Breakdown: Dan Mullen Fired

As losses pile up and sitting at 5-6 after a loss to Missouri, Florida is deciding to move on from Dan Mullen.
Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.
David Waters goes through how it got to this point as Mullen is let go in his fourth season.
Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus
Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here
LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown
Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:
Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher