Gators Breakdown: Dan Mullen Fired

Dan Mullen and Florida part ways as the Gators sit at 5-6 in his fourth season at the helm.

As losses pile up and sitting at 5-6 after a loss to Missouri, Florida is deciding to move on from Dan Mullen.

David Waters goes through how it got to this point as Mullen is let go in his fourth season.

