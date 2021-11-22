Tough news: Jaguars put Jamal Agnew on injured reserve

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) upends Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bad news got worse for the Jaguars on Monday.

The team placed receiver/kick returner Jamal Agnew on injured reserve after suffering a hip injury during Sunday’s 30-10 loss to San Francisco. Agnew had been a stellar free agent signing for Jacksonville and the team’s biggest spark on special teams. Now, he’s out for the season.

“Yeah, [the] positive news we’re expecting full recovery. It is a hip injury. We’ll know more as time wears on a little bit, but obviously we all love that guy,” Meyer said. “I personally ... he’s everything you want as a competitor, as a person, and’s got legit speech. So that’s a that’s a tough blow, but you know, we just got to keep going and figure it out.”

Agnew had been evolving as a receiver. He had 24 catches for 229 yards and a touchdown this season. Agnew also had a 66-yard touchdown run a week earlier against the Colts.

But his impact was far greater on special teams. He was the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in September. Agnew returned a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown against the Broncos in Week 2 and added a spectacular 109-yard failed field goal attempt for a touchdown the following week against Arizona.

Both of those touchdowns were franchise records for longest return and longest touchdown.