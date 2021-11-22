Tough news: Jaguars put Jamal Agnew on injured reserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bad news got worse for the Jaguars on Monday.
The team placed receiver/kick returner Jamal Agnew on injured reserve after suffering a hip injury during Sunday’s 30-10 loss to San Francisco. Agnew had been a stellar free agent signing for Jacksonville and the team’s biggest spark on special teams. Now, he’s out for the season.
“Yeah, [the] positive news we’re expecting full recovery. It is a hip injury. We’ll know more as time wears on a little bit, but obviously we all love that guy,” Meyer said. “I personally ... he’s everything you want as a competitor, as a person, and’s got legit speech. So that’s a that’s a tough blow, but you know, we just got to keep going and figure it out.”
Agnew had been evolving as a receiver. He had 24 catches for 229 yards and a touchdown this season. Agnew also had a 66-yard touchdown run a week earlier against the Colts.
But his impact was far greater on special teams. He was the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in September. Agnew returned a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown against the Broncos in Week 2 and added a spectacular 109-yard failed field goal attempt for a touchdown the following week against Arizona.
Both of those touchdowns were franchise records for longest return and longest touchdown.