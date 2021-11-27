News4Jags: Is it time to unleash Laviska?

The News4JAGS podcast is free for download wherever your favorite podcasts are available.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars’ offense has struggled to create big plays this season. And with Jamal Agnew done for the year, they lost the one guy who was a big-play threat on their offense.

Could unleashing Laviska Shenault be the solution to the Jaguars offensive woes? Urban Meyer said he wants to see more creativity in the Jaguars offense and one way “would be to get Laviska maybe in the backfield or just creativity to try to get some explosive plays.”

The Jaguars have used Shenault and Agnew to run the ball over the past few weeks so this isn’t a new development. But maybe it means the Jaguars will incorporate it more into the offense.

In my opinion, the Jaguars should look closely at what the Falcons have done with Cordarrelle Patterson. He’s been one of the breakout stories of the NFL this season because of how the Falcons have used him.

Would incorporating Shenault more in the backfield fix all of the Jaguars offensive woes? Probably not, but it would help get the most out of a talented player.

To hear more about the Jaguars offensive struggles check out this week’s Newss4JAGS podcast. Jamal St. Cyr and Justin Barney read between the lines and point out why the Jags offense has struggled this season.

