Super 6 girls basketball: St. Augustine, Nease open season in the top 2 spots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season with the exception of a break for the holidays. Records are through Dec. 6.

Super 6 girls basketball rankings

1. St. Augustine (7-0, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, New Smyrna Beach, White.

Glance: The Yellow Jackets were a state semifinalist last season before running aground against Palm Bay. They have walloped every opponent this season, with the closest game a 45-35 win over Episcopal. A 43-point win over previously 6-0 New Smyrna Beach solidified St. Augustine’s spot atop the Super 6 to open the season. A major showdown against Nease on Tuesday night is the most difficult opponent of the early season. Janiyah Jackson (18.7 ppg, 14.5 rpg), Emily McIntosh (10.4 ppg) and Aniyah Fisher (10 ppg) lead the Yellow Jackets.

2. Nease (5-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Oakleaf, Orange Park.

Glance: The Panthers went 19-7 last season and bring back high-scoring G Sydney Gomes (21.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg), who is closing in on 2,000 career points. Camryn Robinson (14.3 ppg) and Allison Fifeld (11 ppg, 7.8 rpg) have added scoring and rebounding early this season. The lone loss was a 52-37 defeat to North Raleigh Christian Academy (NC). A big early season test awaits on Tuesday night against No. 1 St. Augustine.

3. Bishop Kenny (4-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Jackson, Raines.

Glance: New era for the Crusaders has started much like the old one — tough games against out-of-area competition. Kenny’s three losses have come to Faith Christian (47-41), Central Pointe Christian Academy (47-44) and Brookwood (45-44), teams who are a combined 22-4. G Maddie Millar is averaging 15.4 ppg to lead Kenny under new coach Will Mayer. Kenny’s top local victory was a 45-35 win over a very good Jackson team on Monday night.

4. San Jose Prep (5-2, independent)

Notable wins: Columbia, IMG Academy, Ribault.

Glance: The Storm, a charter school, are in their first full season and out to an excellent start. As for local results, they beat Columbia (49-42) and drilled Ribault (76-40). Their two losses have come against DME Academy and Legacy Early College, teams who are a combined 17-1.

5. Mandarin (5-0, Class 7A)

Notable win: Ribault.

Glance: Excellent start for the Mustangs, whose best two wins have been tight ones over Gateway opponents Sandalwood (52-46) and Ribault (50-42). Ellie Jackson (14.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg) and Nykeria Thomas (12.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg) are powering Mandarin out of the gate. Tough game on Tuesday night against a very good Ridgeview team.

6. Jackson (3-4, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Oakleaf, Orange Park, University Christian.

Glance: The record is uneven, but the Tigers have three losses to teams from out of the area who are a combined 22-2. They’ve lost one area team, a 45-35 slugfest to No. 3 Bishop Kenny on Monday night. And they edged a very good Orange Park squad, 60-56 in OT last week. The Tigers are going to vie for top team in the Gateway Conference this season.

On the bubble

Bolles (4-4, Class 4A); Creekside (4-3, Class 7A); Episcopal (4-3, Class 3A); Fleming Island (3-1, Class 6A); Orange Park (3-2, Class 5A); Paxon (7-0, Class 4A); Ponte Vedra (3-2, Class 6A); Ribault (4-3, Class 5A); Ridgeview (5-1, Class 5A); Stanton (7-1, Class 5A); University Christian (4-3, Class 2A).