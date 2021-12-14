Super 6 girls basketball: Unbeaten St. Augustine steady at the top

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season with the exception of a break for the holidays. Records are through Dec. 13.

Super 6 girls basketball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) St. Augustine (10-0, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Nease, New Smyrna Beach, White.

Glance: The Yellow Jackets stayed on track since our first Super 6, knocking off previous No. 2 Nease, 50-42, in a big county matchup. They also followed up by beating Bartram Trail (60-57) and then handled Middleburg 62-13 on Monday night. Janiyah Jackson (16.3 ppg, 13.8 rpg) and Emily McIntosh (11.5 ppg) are averaging double figures in scoring for the Yellow Jackets.

2. (3) Bishop Kenny (6-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Jackson, Raines, Ribault.

Glance: The Crusaders added two more wins since our initial Super 6, with routs of Ribault (52-26) and Riverside (72-33). A showdown against 8-1 Florida High on Friday is the next big one on tap for Kenny. G Maddie Millar is averaging a team-high 15.6 ppg.

3. (5) Mandarin (8-0, Class 7A)

Notable win: Ribault, Ridgeview, Stanton, University Christian.

Glance: The Mustangs continue their solid start. Since our last check-in, Mandarin beat a very good Ridgeview team (52-48), clobbered a nine-win Stanton (78-35) and handled University Christian (59-45). They’ve got a big Gateway Conference clash on Tuesday night against 9-1 Paxon. Nykeria Thomas (14.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg) and Ellie Jackson (13.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg) are the team’s top two players.

4. (4) San Jose Prep (6-3, independent)

Notable wins: Columbia, IMG Academy, Ribault.

Glance: The Storm remained solid against local competition, routing Bartram Trail (77-52). They dropped a game as well, falling 63-42 to a 10-0 Apopka Wekiva team. They’ve got a big local showdown on Thursday against previously ranked Jackson.

5. (2) Nease (6-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Menendez, Oakleaf, Orange Park.

Glance: The Panthers dropped a St. Johns County showdown to No. 1 St. Augustine (50-42) and roared back to drill a 7-1 Menendez, 64-16 on Monday night. G Sydney Gomes (19.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg) passed a career scoring milestone last week. With a 20-point game against St. Augustine, Gomes cracked the 2,000-point mark. She has been at Nease for two seasons after spending her first two high school years at New Dorp in Staten Island, NY. Gomes scored more than 1,300 points there. Camryn Robinson (14.4 ppg) and Allison Fifeld (10.8 ppg, 7 rpg) join Gomes in double-figure scoring averages.

6. (NR) Ponte Veda (5-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Providence, Ridgeview.

Glance: The Sharks enter the Super 6 after three straight wins, including quality victories over Providence (57-39) and Ridgeview (64-48). A big one on tap Tuesday night against previously ranked Jackson. Biggest test of the season for the Sharks, followed by a game at Fleming Island on Friday.

Dropped out

Jackson (3-5, Class 4A)

On the bubble

Bolles (5-4, Class 4A); Columbia (4-4, Class 6A); Creekside (5-4, Class 7A); Episcopal (5-3, Class 3A); Fleming Island (5-1, Class 6A); Jackson (3-5, Class 4A); Keystone Heights (7-1, Class 4A); North Florida Educational (5-2, Class 2A); Orange Park (5-3, Class 5A); Paxon (9-1, Class 5A); Providence (9-3, Class 2A); Ribault (6-4, Class 5A); Ridgeview (6-3, Class 5A); St. Johns Country Day (6-2, Class 2A); Stanton (10-2, Class 5A); University Christian (5-5, Class 2A).