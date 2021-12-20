56º
Jacksonville Icemen win 6th straight game, claim 1st place in the South Division

The Icemen are surging

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Icemen had a 5-2 road win over South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday. 

Jacksonville has now won a franchise-best six games in a row and now claims first place in the South Division.

Here is a recap of the game:

SHOT 1: The red-hot Icemen were in Charleston today taking on the Stingrays, less than two minutes into the game, Vladislav Mikhalchuk nets the goal to give JAX the early 1-0 lead.

SHOT 2: The second period of play, tied 1-1, Icemen on the power play, Croix Evingson with the heavy shot that beats Hunter Shepard for the go-ahead marker. The goal was the first for Evingson in his pro career.

SHOT 3: Later in the period, Ben Hawerchuk extends the Icemen lead to 3-1. When he tips and re-directs this shot from Brandon Fortunato to extend the lead further. Icemen go on to win 5-2, they have now won 6 straight and take sole possession of first place in the South Division. Icemen are back at home this Wednesday against Atlanta.

