Jacksonville Icemen win 6th straight game, claim 1st place in the South Division

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Icemen had a 5-2 road win over South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday.
Jacksonville has now won a franchise-best six games in a row and now claims first place in the South Division.
We win the matinee matchup 5-2! pic.twitter.com/DJ3ShVVOsa— Jacksonville Icemen (@JaxIcemen) December 19, 2021
Here is a recap of the game:
SHOT 1: The red-hot Icemen were in Charleston today taking on the Stingrays, less than two minutes into the game, Vladislav Mikhalchuk nets the goal to give JAX the early 1-0 lead.
SHOT 2: The second period of play, tied 1-1, Icemen on the power play, Croix Evingson with the heavy shot that beats Hunter Shepard for the go-ahead marker. The goal was the first for Evingson in his pro career.
SHOT 3: Later in the period, Ben Hawerchuk extends the Icemen lead to 3-1. When he tips and re-directs this shot from Brandon Fortunato to extend the lead further. Icemen go on to win 5-2, they have now won 6 straight and take sole possession of first place in the South Division. Icemen are back at home this Wednesday against Atlanta.
ICEMEN GOAL! Vladislav Mikhalchuk scores his 2nd goal of the game to give us a 5-2 lead pic.twitter.com/Oc8fvVUVJn— Jacksonville Icemen (@JaxIcemen) December 19, 2021