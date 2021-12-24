Gators Breakdown: UCF 29 Florida 17 Instant Reaction | Napier era starts

Gators fall in 2021 finale to UCF

In the last game of 2021, and under the Dan Mullen regime, Florida falls to UCF 29-17.

David Waters and Will Miles give instant reaction to the loss and turn the page to the Billy Napier era.

