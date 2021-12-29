Jaguars add 3 more to COVID list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars added three more players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including starting left tackle Cam Robinson, bringing the total to 22 players on the active roster and practice squad on the list.

Robinson, kick returner/wide receiver Jaydon Mickens and linebacker Dylan Moses were all placed on the list Wednesday,

Robinson’s addition means that four of the five offensive linemen who started the Jaguars’ last game are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Only right tackle Jawaan Taylor is not on the list of the quintet to start up front against the New York Jets.

Jaguars’ interim head coach Darrell Bevell said Wednesday that the team took additional steps to combat the spread of the virus.

“Today we went completely virtual. We didn’t even bring guys in here this morning, trying to keep them, as best we can, apart,” Bevell said. “Also, when they get here, we’re going to go straight to practice, and we won’t even be in the building at all. They’ll get out to the practice field so we can stay outdoors. Then, as soon as we can, as soon as practice is over, then we’ll get them in here and get them out as quickly as we can and then we’ll do meetings virtually as well post-practice.”

Bevell admitted the challenge in preparing a game plan for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots considering the lack of certainty of who will be available.

“It’s really difficult. We’re taking it day-to-day,” Bevell said. “I hate having to see my phone buzz or my watch go off and I’m like, ‘Oh no, now what?’ Another guy goes down, another guy goes down. I’d really like to do a great job of communicating with the staff, like who the possible inactives are, so we kind of know how to practice. Right now, we just don’t know, so we’re taking it a day at a time. I’ve said it before, we have to be as flexible as we can, but as far as game-planning and doing that situational stuff, it makes it more difficult.”

One of the players not on the list is Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who may have to play behind a patchwork offensive line Sunday against the Patriots. If that’s the case, there may be even more pressure on the rookie as he faces off against Bill Belichick’s team for the first time.

“It’s hard when you lose a lot of guys and you’re not sure who’s going to be back for game day,” Lawrence said. “That is more challenging I’d say than the Zoom aspect of it, so we’re working through that right now. Today we did as much as we could, had a good mental day, moved around a little bit, and just trying to get whoever can play, all those guys ready and [we] had a good start today.”

Sunday’s game features two rookie quarterbacks. It’s the third straight week Lawrence has faced off against another quarterback from the 2021 draft class. Already in the past two weeks, the Jaguars have lost to the Texans, led by Davis Mills and the Jets, quarterbacked by Zach Wilson. This week, it’s the former Bolles quarterback Mac Jones. Lawrence said he isn’t very close with Jones, but called Jones a great guy and he’s been impressed with the way Jones has handled his rookie year in New England.

“I think he’s been really efficient. Offensively, you’ve seen what they do. They run the ball really well. He’s been very accurate, a great decision maker, taking care of the ball, and put them in a bunch of situations to win a lot of games,” Lawrence said. “I think that’s a big part obviously of their success. The quarterback has to play well, so definitely.”