Boselli, Butler among 15 Hall of Fame finalists again

18 Oct 1998: Offensive tackle Tony Boselli #71 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action against defensive end Bruce Smith #78 of the Buffalo Bills during the game at the Rich Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 17-16.

They‘re back.

For the sixth year, former Jaguars offensive tackle Tony Boselli is among the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former Lee High and Florida State star LeRoy Butler also made the final cut for the third consecutive year.

While Boselli and Butler are finalists, the news wasn’t as promising for former Jaguars running back Fred Taylor. He who was one of the 26 semifinalists, did not make the cut to 15.

Boselli, who was selected No. 2 overall in the 1995 draft out of Southern Cal, played left tackle for the Jaguars until 2001. Injuries shortened his career, but he was unquestionably one of the best in the game when he played.

Boselli was a five-time Pro Bowl pick and a three-time All-Pro selection. Shoulder injuries cut his career short, which remains the biggest knock on Boselli’s candidacy.

Boselli played 91 regular season games and six in the playoffs with Jacksonville. He was left unprotected by the team in the 2002 expansion draft and was picked No. 1 overall by the Texans. Boselli never played a down with Houston and retired that year.

Boselli had been a finalist each of the past five years. He seems to be gaining more and more support as time goes on.

Butler spent 12 seasons in the NFL, all with the Packers. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection. Butler had 38 career interceptions and forced 13 fumbles. He had 721 tackles and was inducted into the Packers hall of fame in 2007.

Taylor was a semifinalist for the third year. Boselli and former Ram Willie Anderson are the only offensive linemen on the list this year.

The Hall of Fame’s 49-person selection committee will meet in advance of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. The class will be announced live on the “NFL Honors” telecast scheduled to air at 9 p.m. on Feb. 10.