Jaguars coaching search update: 3 reported to have interviewed so far

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With days remaining in the regular season, the Jaguars’ coaching search continues to roll on.

The latest interview? Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, the former New York Jets head coach.

According to Mark Long of the Associated Press, Bowles interviewed virtually with the Jaguars on Monday.

Bowles spent four seasons as the Jets head coach, 2015-2018. In his first season, he led the team to a 10-6 mark but never won more than five games in any of his next three seasons. He was fired after a 4-12 campaign in 2018. He was quickly hired as the defensive coordinator in Tampa where he took the position vacated by Bruce Arians when Arians was promoted to head coach.

Bowles was also the interim head coach in Miami in 2011, leading the Dolphins to two wins in three games after Tony Sparano was fired.

Bowles is respected as a defensive mind and has been a football lifer. He played safety for Washington and San Francisco from 1986-1993. He has been an NFL coach since 2000. After his playing career ended, Bowles spent a year on the player personnel staff of the Green Bay Packers.

The Jaguars have also reportedly interviewed former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell. Among the names on their list who have not served as head coaches in the past, Tampa Bay offensive coordinator and former Jaguars’ quarterback Byron Leftwich, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nate Hackett, a former quarterbacks coach in Jacksonville. The Jaguars have also requested to interview Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.