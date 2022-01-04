Super 6 girls basketball: St. Augustine roars into 2022 still perfect; Nease rises

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 3.

Super 6 girls basketball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) St. Augustine (16-0, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Deltona, Episcopal, Fleming Island, Mainland, Nease, New Smyrna Beach, White.

Glance: New year, same results. The Yellow Jackets have gone 3-0 since our last Super 6 on Dec. 20, beating Mainland (51-42), Fleming Island (68-46) and Palatka (63-28). They’ve got a big game on Thursday at No. 6 Orange Park. Janiyah Jackson (16.9 ppg, 14.9 rpg) boosted both her scoring and rebounding totals over winter break. Emily McIntosh (11.4 ppg) and Veronica Hannah (10.9 ppg) are averaging double figures in scoring for the Yellow Jackets.

2. (2) Bishop Kenny (12-4, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Florida High, Jackson, Keswick Christian, Raines, Ribault, Sumter (SC).

Glance: The Crusaders went 4-1 over the holiday stretch, routing Seminole (73-14), Tampa Gaither (64-7) and Keswick Christian (80-31). They edged Spring Mills, WV in OT (53-47). Kenny’s lone loss was a 56-38 defeat to unbeaten Trinity Collegiate, SC. G Maddie Millar remains the lone Crusaders player who is averaging double figures in scoring (16.4 ppg), with Clare Coyle following her at 9 ppg.

3. (3) San Jose Prep (10-4, independent)

Notable wins: Apopka, Columbia, Foundation Academy, IMG Academy, Ribault, Jackson, Savannah Beach.

Glance: A 2-1 mark over the holiday break for the Storm, who beat Foundation Academy (57-53) and Apopka (52-48) and lost to Dr. Phillips (52-40). Zoriah Mobley (18 ppg) and Kiana Wilson (11.1 ppg) are averaging double figures for San Jose Prep. The Storm are winning games against a much more challenging schedule than any team in the Super 6.

4. (5) Nease (12-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Columbia, Creekside, Lakewood Ranch, Menendez, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Washburn (Tenn.).

Glance: The Panthers went 2-1 over the holiday stretch, beating Lakewood Ranch (52-33) and Armwood (58-32), and losing to Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. (62-60). The Rob Moramarco tournament on Friday and Saturday is next for Nease. G Sydney Gomes (19.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg) remains Nease’s top scoring and rebounding player. Camryn Robinson (15.5 ppg) and Allison Fifeld (11.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg) are behind Gomes in offense.

5. (4) Mandarin (10-0, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Paxon, Ribault, Ridgeview, Stanton, University Christian.

Glance: The Mustangs have been off since Dec. 16, but return to action on Tuesday night against Riverside. They won’t get a significant challenge until the deeper rounds of the Gateway Conference tournament. Nykeria Thomas (14.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and Ellie Jackson (12.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg) remain the power duo for the Mustangs.

6. (6) Orange Park (7-3, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Cocoa, Columbia, Creekside, Elizabethton (Tenn.), Florida A&M, Leon, Ponte Vedra, Rickards, University Christian.

Glance: A solid tournament stretch for OP, which went 3-1 since our last rankings. The Raiders beat Tallahassee Leon (68-35), Elizabethton (57-54) and Cocoa (41-30). The loss came to Eustis (50-45), but a good run for OP. The Raiders have a tough week locally, with three home games against Episcopal (Tuesday), No. 1 St. Augustine (Thursday) and Raines (Friday). Eris Lester (20.5 PPG, 7.8 RPG) and Nia Brown (12.4 ppg, 11.4 rpg) continue to pace the Raiders. Lester ranks third in the area in scoring behind the net scorching Taliah Scott (32.3) of St. Johns Country Day and St. Joseph’s Katie Cramer (21.7)

On the bubble

Bolles (8-5, Class 4A); Columbia (6-6, Class 6A); Creekside (6-7, Class 7A); Episcopal (8-5, Class 3A); Fleming Island (7-3, Class 6A); Hilliard (7-7, Class 1A); Jackson (7-7, Class 4A); Keystone Heights (11-2, Class 4A); Menendez (9-5, Class 5A); North Florida Educational (5-3, Class 2A); Paxon (10-3, Class 5A); Ponte Veda (10-5, Class 6A); Providence (10-3, Class 2A); Ribault (7-5, Class 5A); Ridgeview (8-7, Class 5A); St. Johns Country Day (9-3, Class 2A); Stanton (11-2, Class 5A); University Christian (8-7, Class 2A).