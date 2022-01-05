Super 6 boys basketball: Jackson jumps back to top spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 4.

Super 6 boys basketball rankings

Rank, (Previous), School, Record, Classification

1. (5) Jackson (11-2, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Auburndale, Eleanor McMain, Fleming Island, Florida High, PK Yonge, Ribault.

Glance: The Tigers are unbeaten since our last Super 6, ripping off five straight wins, including big Ws against New Orleans school Eleanor McMain (44-42), previous No. 1 Fleming Island (67-51), Raines (62-28) and Ribault (56-47). There’s nothing but big showdowns ahead for Jackson, with Bishop Snyder (Wednesday), Victory Rock Prep (Friday) and Orange Park (Saturday) up next.

2. (1) Fleming Island (15-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Auburndale, Episcopal, Impact Christian, Nease, Oakleaf, Raines, Riverside (twice), Seminole

Glance: The Golden Eagles fell from the unbeaten ranks during tournament season, dropping a 67-51 game to Jackson. That was the only hiccup. Fleming beat Seminole (83-58), New Hampstead (60-41) and Savannah school, Johnson (53-48). Colton Zapp (13.9 ppg), Ahman Greenidge (12.1 ppg, 9.2 rpg) and Antoine Sandy (11 ppg) remain averaging double figures in scoring for the Golden Eagles.

3. (4) Riverside (11-3, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Fletcher, Jackson, Ponte Vedra, Raines.

Glance: The Generals won a pair of games since our last Super 6, routs of Lake Wales (69-44) and Eustis (63-41). They’ve got First Coast up next on Thursday night as the Generals look to build on their four-game winning streak.

4. (6) Ponte Vedra (12-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Doral Academy, Evans, Gulf Coast, Impact Christian, Nease, Providence, Somerset Prep

Glance: The Sharks stretched their winning streak to eight games, including winning the Kelleher Law Holiday Hoopfest in Naples. All four wins there — 59-26 over Gulf Coast, 60-31 over Doral Academy, 62-39 over Somerset Prep and 64-57 over Orlando Evans — came over teams who were over .500. Ponte Vedra’s lone losses (to Riverside and Episcopal) came in the Fortegra High School 9:12 tournament. Ross Candelino (12.2 ppg), JT Kelly (11.2 ppg), Nathan Bunkosky (10.6 ppg) and and Luke Pirris (10.5 ppg) are in the double figures averages.

5. (3) North Florida Educational (9-3, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Impact Christian, Potter’s House, Riverside, Villa Park (Calif.), West Nassau.

Glance: The Eagles have played just once since our last Super 6, a 44-28 win over Parker in the Bernard Wilkes tournament at Ribault. The MLK Classic at Jackson rounds out the week for NFEI, with Tallahassee Lincoln on Friday and Victory Rock Prep on Saturday.

T-6. (2) Orange Park (12-1, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Creekside, West Nassau.

Glance: The Raiders fell from the unbeaten ranks this week with a 51-44 loss to Providence but they bounced back with a 71-54 win over White. Busy week for Orange Park continues with away games at Oakleaf (Friday) and No. 1 Jackson (Saturday).

T-6. (NR) Providence (9-3, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bartow, Bishop Snyder, Calvary Christian, Episcopal, Orange Park, Palatka, Sickles.

Glance: The Stallions break in to the Super 6 after going 3-1 over the holiday break. Providence beat 12-2 Calvary Christian (59-41), previous No. 2 Orange Park (51-44) and a solid Palatka team (56-47). Providence rounds out the week with Atlantic Coast (Thursday) and Westside (Saturday).

On the bubble

Bartram Trail (6-6, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (4-7, Class 4A); Bishop Snyder (5-6, Class 3A); Bolles (6-9, Class 4A); Clay (6-4, Class 5A); Creekside (8-3, Class 7A); Fletcher (10-3, Class 6A); Hope Christian (9-4, independent); Impact Christian (5-7, Class 2A); Nease (11-4, Class 6A); Palatka (8-4, Class 4A); Paxon (12-1, Class 5A); Raines (8-6, Class 5A); Ribault (9-4, Class 5A); St. Augustine (9-5, Class 6A); Sandalwood (8-6, Class 7A); San Jose Prep (9-4, independent); Seacoast Christian (9-5, Class 2A); University Christian (7-5, Class 2A); West Nassau (5-6, Class 4A)