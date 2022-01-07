Gators Breakdown: Dean back, Diabate not | Mike Peterson hired as OLB coach

Dean is an experienced defensive back staying for Napier first season.

As the Gators football team gets together for the first time under the Billy Napier era for offseason activities, we are still learning what players will be a part of the 2022 team. Trey Dean is staying for one more season, while Mohamoud Diabate is transferring out.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

Join David Waters to get caught up with more roster moves and former Gator LB, Mike Peterson, being named OLB coach.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Ad

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher