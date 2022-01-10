Key dates for Jaguars, NFL during 2022 offseason

FILE - This Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 file photo shows the NFL logo at a stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Thousands of retired Black professional football players, their families and supporters are demanding an end to the controversial use of race-norming to determine which players are eligible for payouts in the NFLs $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims, a system experts say is discriminatory. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

For NFL teams not going to the playoffs, the offseason has begun. That includes the Jaguars. Here are some key dates for the Jaguars and the rest of the NFL for the 2022 offseason.

Jan. 31- Feb. 5 Senior Bowl, Mobile, Ala.

Many of the top prospects for the NFL draft will be on display at the Senior Bowl. Just as important, this could be the first football activity for the Jaguars’ new coaching staff as they scout players who could become the top pick in the draft.

Feb. 10 -- Pro Football Hall of Fame announcement, Los Angeles, Calif.

Before the Super Bowl is played at SoFi Stadium in L.A., the Hall of Fame class of 2022 will be selected. Jaguars legend Tony Boselli is a finalist for the sixth time. Could this be the year the Jaguars get their first former player in the hall? Former Lee High School and Florida State star LeRoy Butler is also a finalist.

March 1-7 NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, Ind.

Hundreds of NFL draft prospects will be weighed and measured and some will conduct workouts for scouts and coaches. Last year amid the pandemic, workouts were not a part of the combine schedule. The NFL has yet to clarify what will be a part of the combine in 2022.

March 8 – Deadline for NFL teams to designate franchise or transition players

The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson last year. Could they use the tag again this season? Possible, although not likely. Among the free agents-to-be for the team, Robinson, left guard Andrew Norwell, right guard A.J. Cann, defensive tackle Taven Bryan, defensive end Jihad Ward, cornerback Tre Herndon, linebacker Damien Wilson, offensive lineman Tyler Shatley, and wide receiver D.J. Chark. None of those players would seem to be worth the average of the top five salaries at their position, but stranger things have happened (this is the Jaguars, after all).

March 14 – Free agency negotiating period begins

March 16 – NFL free agency begins/trading period begins

As always, there are some big-name players set to become free agents. Of particular note for Jaguars fans are wide receivers Allan Robinson, a former Jaguar, and Davante Adams. The Jaguars have the most salary cap space in the NFL. As of Jan. 3, Spotrac reported the Jaguars had $28.6 million in cap space, $10 million more than the next team, the Philadelphia Eagles. Will they be able to lure some stars to Jacksonville this offseason? Who they hire as head coach could have a big impact on that answer to that question.

March 27-30 – Annual League Meetings, The Breakers, Palm Beach, Fla.

April 4 - Clubs that hired a new head coach may begin offseason workout programs

April 22 - Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets

April 28-30 NFL draft, Las Vegas, Nev.

The Jaguars are in line to draft first overall for the second straight year. Last year, the draft was held in Cleveland. The year before, it was scheduled for Las Vegas, but the start of the pandemic forced the NFL to make the draft a virtual event.