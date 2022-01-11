New4JAGs: The season is finally over, so what’s next?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (18) slips past Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, lower left, for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars wrapped up their season on a high note on Sunday. Now, they go into another offseason filled with uncertainty.

Shad Khan has already started the interview process for the next head coach. Jamal St. Cyr and Justin Barney both agree that Khan should at least speak with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. Could he be the answer to the Jaguars search for their next coach?

Will Khan retain general manager Trent Baalke to keep some stability in the building? And will that decision play a role in who the Jaguars next head coach is?

We discuss the next steps for the Jaguars and where they could find Trevor Lawrence some wide receiver help this offseason on this week’s News4JAGs podcast.

