Gators Breakdown: Not much love for Florida in early 2022 rankings | Rob Sale hired

Pundits not too high on the Gators transition

As soon as the 2021 season ended with Georgia winning the National Championship, publications started releasing “way-too-early” 2022 rankings.

Join David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) as they react to many of the rankings not including the Gators. Also, the pair discuss the hire of OC/OL coach Rob Sale.

