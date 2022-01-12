51º
Jaguars to interview Colts DC Matt Eberflus Saturday, reports say

Cole Pepper, Sports anchor/reporter

Dallas Cowboys passing game coordinator and linebackers coach, Matt Eberflus, directs a drill for players during an NFL football training camp, Wednesday, June 8, 2016, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez, AP Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Add another name to the schedule of interviews for head coaching candidates. The Jaguars are set to interview Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Eberflus has never been a head coach but has been an NFL assistant since 2009. He has served as the Colts’ defensive coordinator since 2018. This season, Indianapolis ranked ninth in the league in scoring defense this year and 16th in total defense. Of course, his defense just gave up Trevor Lawrence’s best game of the year--that was without most of their top cornerbacks.

Eberflus started gaining attention in 2018 when the Colts’ defense showed dramatic improvement. The Chicago Bears have also requested an interview with Eberflus.

He interviewed for the vacant head coaching positions with the Houston Texans, New York Jets, and Los Angeles Chargers last off-season.

The Jaguars have previously interviewed former Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Others who have yet to be interviewed include the Jaguars’ interim head coach Darrell Bevell, and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Other potential candidates include recently fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien, who had been serving as the offensive coordinator at Alabama this season.

