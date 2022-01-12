News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball: No moving St. Augustine from top spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 10.

Super 6 girls basketball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) St. Augustine (17-0, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Deltona, Episcopal, Fleming Island, Mainland, Nease, New Smyrna Beach, Orange Park, White.

Glance: Only one game since our last Super 6 and it was a big one. The Yellow Jackets beat previous No. 6 Orange Park, 56-53 in one of their two closest games of the season. Janiyah Jackson (16.9 ppg, 14.9 rpg), Emily McIntosh (11.4 ppg) and Veronica Hannah (10.9 ppg) have been the Big Three for the Yellow Jackets, who have held the top spot in the Super 6 since it began this season. We caught up with red-hot St. Augustine last week and the Yellow Jackets are dialed in to finishing this season strong.

2. (2) Bishop Kenny (13-4, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Florida High, Jackson, Keswick Christian, Raines, Ribault, Sumter (SC).

Glance: The Crusaders keep on winning. Just one game since our last check in, a 63-18 rout of Parker. They’ve got three tough ones to round out the week, starting with a Tuesday night game against an 8-1 Hawthorne. Then it’s the rivalry showdown at Bolles on Thursday and a home game against a tough NFEI on Saturday. G Maddie Millar (16.6 ppg) and Clare Coyle (8.7 ppg) are pacing Kenny.

3. (3) San Jose Prep (11-4, independent)

Notable wins: Apopka, Columbia, Foundation Academy, IMG Academy, Ribault, Jackson, Savannah Beach.

Glance: Just one game since our last rankings, a 65-48 win over Camden County. Zoriah Mobley and Kiana Wilson are averaging double figures for the Storm.

4. (4) Nease (13-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Columbia, Creekside, Lakewood Ranch, Menendez, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Washburn (Tenn.).

Glance: Only one game last week, a 59-29 win over Palm Bay Heritage. Nease visits Columbia on Tuesday night in a game between big scorers Sydney Gomes (20.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg) and Columbia’s Na’Haiviya Paxton (12 ppg). Then it’s a rivalry clash on Thursday night when Ponte Vedra comes to visit.

5. (5) Mandarin (13-0, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Paxon, Ribault, Ridgeview, Stanton, University Christian.

Glance: The Mustangs picked up the new year how they left off, routing their first three opponents of 2022. Mandarin beat Riverside (59-34), Baldwin (67-8) and Atlantic Coast (66-16) since our last Super 6. This week, it’s about trying to win the Gateway Conference title. Mandarin will likely face Jackson in the semifinals on Wednesday, with the winner likely drawing Ribault or Sandalwood in the Friday final. Nykeria Thomas (13.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and Ellie Jackson (12.1 ppg, 7.7 rpg) continue to drive the Mustangs.

You can catch some great @DuvalSchools Girls Basketball 🏀 action tonight in the 2nd round of the Gateway 🏆🥇Conference Tournament hosted by @sandalwoodathl1 and @PaxonSASEagles Get your tickets 🎟 @GoFanHS pic.twitter.com/QGECF56zWV — Tammie K Talley (@talleymama) January 11, 2022

6. (6) Orange Park (12-5, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Cocoa, Columbia, Creekside, Elizabethton (Tenn.), Episcopal, Florida A&M, Leon, Ponte Vedra, Rickards, University Christian.

Glance: A 2-1 stretch for the Raiders, who beat Episcopal (66-49) and Raines (80-49) and lost in a tight match against No. 1 St. Augustine (56-53). The Raiders have a busy remainder of the week, with a game at Bartram Trail (Tuesday) and Columbia (Thursday), and home games against Bishop Snyder (Friday) and Tallahassee Leon (Saturday). Eris Lester (19.9 PPG, 8.6 RPG) and Nia Brown (12.6 ppg, 10.8 rpg) continue to pace the Raiders.

On the bubble

Bolles (10-6, Class 4A); Columbia (6-8, Class 6A); Creekside (7-8, Class 7A); Episcopal (8-7, Class 3A); Fleming Island (10-3, Class 6A); Hilliard (10-9, Class 1A); Jackson (8-7, Class 4A); Keystone Heights (13-2, Class 4A); Menendez (11-6, Class 5A); North Florida Educational (5-5, Class 2A); Paxon (13-3, Class 5A); Ponte Veda (11-5, Class 6A); Providence (12-3, Class 2A); Ribault (8-5, Class 5A); Ridgeview (10-7, Class 5A); St. Johns Country Day (11-3, Class 2A); Sandalwood (7-9, Class 7A); Stanton (13-3, Class 5A); University Christian (8-8, Class 2A).