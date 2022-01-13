News4JAX Super 6 basketball: Paxon makes jump into rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 11.

Super 6 boys basketball rankings

Rank, (Previous), School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Jackson (14-2, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Auburndale, Bishop Snyder, Eleanor McMain, Fleming Island, Florida High, Orange Park, PK Yonge, Ribault, Victory Rock Prep.

Glance: The Tigers are a solid No. 1, cementing that spot with a blistering run since late December. Jackson has won eight straight games, including big ones over Bishop Snyder (52-41), Victory Rock Prep (59-41) and Orange Park (54-50) since our last Super 6.

2. (2) Fleming Island (16-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Auburndale, Episcopal, Fletcher, Impact Christian, Nease, Oakleaf, Raines, Riverside (twice), Seminole.

Glance: Just one game since our last Super 6, a 52-51 win over Fletcher in a classic. Fleming rounds out the week at home against two-win First Coast on Thursday. Colton Zapp (13.9 ppg), Ahman Greenidge (12.1 ppg, 8.9 rpg) and Antoine Sandy (11 ppg) lead Fleming. This record is likely to change by our next Super 6 due to an impending decision by the FHSAA regarding an ineligible player on the Golden Eagles, so keep that in mind if you notice a drastic shift in the record.

3. (3) Riverside (13-3, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Fletcher, Jackson, Ponte Vedra, Raines, Windermere Prep

Glance: The Generals stretched their winning streak to six games with two wins since our last check in, the highlight a 62-50 triumph over Windermere Prep. There’s a big

showdown for Riverside on Wednesday night at Fletcher.

4. (4) Ponte Vedra (14-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Doral Academy, Evans, Gulf Coast, Impact Christian, Nease, Providence, Somerset Prep

Glance: The Sharks keep on winning. They’ve stacked 10 straight wins on top of one another, with three since our last Super 6. Ponte Vedra pounded Atlantic Coast (52-29), Bishop Kenny (61-31) and Stanton (83-40). They haven’t lost since a 13-point defeat to Episcopal during the Fortegra tournament. Ross Candelino (1292 ppg), JT Kelly (11.1 ppg), Nathan Bunkosky (10.4 ppg) and Luke Pirris (10.4 ppg) are in the double figures averages.

5. (NR) Paxon (14-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Auburndale, Bradford, Clay, Hope Christian, Pensacola, Raines, St. Augustine, Tattnall County, University Christian, Yulee.

Glance: The Golden Eagles break in to the Super 6 after ripping off a 10-game winning streak, including impressive victories over Auburndale (62-50) and Raines (61-52) since our last Super 6. Paxon rounds out the week with games against Westside and Santa Fe.

T6. (T6) Orange Park (14-2, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Creekside, West Nassau.

Glance: The Raiders won their lone game since our last Super 6 with a 69-54 victory over Wolfson. Josiah Sabino continues to tear it up. He’s averaging 22.1 points per game this season, but he’s gone for 26 points or more over OP’s last six games. Two tough ones this week remain, with West Nassau visiting on Thursday and the Raiders facing 12-3 Villages Charter on Saturday.

T6. (T6) Providence (12-3, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bartow, Bishop Snyder, Bolles, Calvary Christian, Episcopal, Orange Park, Palatka, Sickles.

Glance: The Stallions stretched their winning streak to five games with wins over Atlantic Coast (77-52), Westside (64-29) and Bolles (55-38) since our last Super 6. They’ve got a good Friday clash at home against Impact Christian before a very good showdown with a red-hot Nease and sharpshooter Logan Ryan on Tuesday.

Dropped out

North Florida Educational (9-5, Class 2A)

On the bubble

Bartram Trail (7-7, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (7-9, Class 4A); Bishop Snyder (5-7, Class 3A); Clay (7-4, Class 5A); Creekside (10-3, Class 7A); Episcopal (6-9, Class 3A); Fletcher (11-4, Class 6A); Hope Christian (9-6, independent); Impact Christian (6-8, Class 2A); Nease (13-4, Class 6A); North Florida Educational (9-5, Class 2A); Palatka (9-5, Class 4A); Raines (10-7, Class 5A); Ribault (10-4, Class 5A); St. Augustine (11-6, Class 6A); St. Joseph (9-4, Class 2A); San Jose Prep (9-4, independent); Sandalwood (9-6, Class 7A); Seacoast Christian (9-5, Class 2A); University Christian (9-5, Class 2A); West Nassau (9-6, Class 4A).