Jacksonville, Icemen ready for spotlight in ECHL All-Star game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The eyes of the hickey world—at least the ECHL part of it—will be on Jacksonville Monday night during the ECHL All-Star game.

Finally.

Jacksonville was scheduled to host the game last season, but the event was canceled because of the pandemic and finally rescheduled for 2022.

The game will feature a team of stars comprised of players from 26 other ECHL teams, selected by a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Tickets are on sale from $25 each here.

Also this year, four women’s professional players will participate. In partnership with the Premier Hockey Federation and Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, two members from each organization will participate in the All-Star Classic. Taking part in the All-Star festivities will be the PHF’s Allie Thunstrom of the Minnesota Whitecaps and Jillian Dempsey of the Boston Pride and the PWHPA’s Sophia Shaver of Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Loren Gabel of Team Sonnet (Toronto).

“After having to postpone this event in 2021, the ECHL is thrilled to be able to bring the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic back to the national stage in conjunction with the NHL Network,” said ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin. “This Mid-Season showcase event allows us to highlight our prospect Players as they develop for the American Hockey League and National Hockey League, as well as serve as a celebration of hockey in conjunction with one of our great markets in Jacksonville.”

Like the NHL All-Star Game, the ECHL’s version includes a skills competition. But I like the big league’s event, the ECHL’s skills challenge will play a part in the outcome of the game with a goal being awarded for the winner of the skills competition.

Leading up to the game, the league held a fan fest that included an appearance by the Stanley Cup, a chance for fans to skate on the ice, and tours of the Icemen locker room.