‘My bad’: Jaguars player flips off officer during high-speed chase that led to arrest, police say

Lerentee McCray of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during a game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Jaguars defensive lineman Lerentee McCray was arrested Sunday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase in Central Florida, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

McCray is scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 14. He was arrested in Tavares. McCray posted a $5,000 bond and was released roughly eight hours after he was arrested.

He was also cited for speeding after being picked up on radar going 80 mph in a 50 mph zone, the report said.

The charge — fleeing and eluding police with disregard of safety to persons or property — is a second-degree felony.

McCray’s vehicle, a white Dodge Dodge Ram pickup, was picked up on a police radar unit going 88 mph. As the officer attempted to stop McCray, his arm went out the window with a vulgar hand gesture using his middle finger, the report said.

Two officer vehicles pursued McCray, reaching speeds of 100 mph, according to the arrest report. It said the vehicle was operated “in an extremely reckless manner, swerving across all three lanes of southbound traffic” at a high rate of speed.

The report said that McCray was eventually stopped by officers from the Tavares Police Department. When one of the officers from the Fruitland Park Police Department arrived to identify McCray as the driver who sped away, McCray said “oh that was you? My bad.”

The Tavares Police Department said that McCray had an “altered mental status,” and was sent to Lake County Emergency Medical Services for an evaluation.

McCray signed with the Jaguars in 2017 and has been a role player for the team. He had 11 tackles last season and has 74 in his career. The former Florida Gators player played with the Broncos and Bills before signing with the Jaguars.