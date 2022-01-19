Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels entering transfer portal, Stetson Bennett announces he’s staying with Bulldogs

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels looks for a play call from the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Any uncertainty about the quarterback position with the defending national champions can be put aside. Within minutes, J.T. Daniels entered the transfer portal and Stetson Bennett IV announced that he is staying at Georgia for his senior season.

Daniels began the 2021 season as the Bulldogs’ starter but missed four straight games with an injury. Leading up to the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, Daniels was healthy enough to return to the field but did not play. He played sparingly in blowout wins over Missouri and Charleston Southern, but after Nov. 20, he did not appear in any more games for the Bulldogs.

Daniels transferred from USC following the 2019 season. He finished the 2020 season as the Georgia starter after throwing 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions in four games. He was expected to take charge of the starting roll in 2021 until injuries opened the door for Bennett to take charge and lead Georgia to the school’s first football national championship since 1980.

Ad

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett announces he will return next season for Bulldogs — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 19, 2022

Bennett finished the season with 29 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. More than half of his interceptions came in two games, against the Gators and against Alabama in the SEC title game, the Bulldogs only loss.

Former Mandarin high school quarterback Carson Beck is also on the depth chart at Georgia. Other quarterbacks on the roster include sophomores-to-be Brock Vandegriff and Jackson Mushchamp.