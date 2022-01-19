News4JAX boys basketball Super 6: Ponte Vedra, Paxon, Providence move up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 18.

Super 6 boys basketball rankings

Rank, (Previous), School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Jackson (15-2, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Auburndale, Bishop Snyder, Eleanor McMain, Fleming Island, Florida High, Orange Park, PK Yonge, Potter’s House, Ribault, Victory Rock Prep.

Glance: Just one game since our last Super 6, a 41-24 win over Potter’s House. Talk about a tough finish to the week for the Tigers, they travel to Daytona Beach Mainland on Wednesday, Lake Highland Prep on Friday and Bartow on Saturday. Brutal stretch, but one that will toughen up Jackson for the postseason. The Tigers, by the way, were voted as the area’s top team by local players.

2. (2) Fleming Island (17-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Auburndale, Episcopal, Fletcher, Impact Christian, Nease, Oakleaf, Raines, Riverside (twice), Seminole.

Glance: Just one game since our last Super 6, a 62-33 blowout of First Coast. The Golden Eagles host Oakleaf on Wednesday night, followed by Clay on Friday, two tough in-county games. Colton Zapp (13.4 ppg), Ahman Greenidge (11.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg) and Antoine Sandy (10.8 ppg) lead Fleming. The Golden Eagles remain waiting on an appeal to be heard by the FHSAA regarding use of an ineligible player, a decision that will determine whether or not they have to forfeit nine wins. Their lone loss came to No. 1 Jackson.

3. (4) Ponte Vedra (17-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Creekside, Doral Academy, Evans, Fletcher, Gulf Coast, Impact Christian, Nease, Providence, Somerset Prep

Glance: Along with Paxon, the Sharks are the area’s hottest team. Ponte Vedra stretched its winning streak to 13 games with three wins since our last Super 6. The Sharks beat Wolfson (66-30), Fletcher (52-49) and Creekside (71-49). They’ve got a 13-6 St. Augustine in the Shark Tank on Thursday night. Ross Candelino (13.1 ppg), JT Kelly (11.1 ppg), Luke Pirris (10.7 ppg) and Nathan Bunkosky (10.4 ppg) remain in the double figure scoring averages.

4. (5) Paxon (17-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Auburndale, Bradford, Clay, Hope Christian, Pensacola, Raines, St. Augustine, Santa Fe, Tattnall County, University Christian, Yulee.

Glance: The Golden Eagles continue to surge. They beat Westside (72-33), Santa Fe (54-47) and Baker County (69-34) since our last Super 6. The competition jumps up with a Friday game against Sagemont. That clash will be a good gauge for Paxon on where it is as the Gateway Conference tournament looms.

5. (T6) Providence (14-3, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bartow, Bishop Snyder, Bolles, Calvary Christian, Episcopal, Nease, Orange Park, Palatka, St. Joseph, Sickles.

Glance: Seven consecutive victories for the Stallions, including two big ones since our last Super 6. Providence edged Nease (33-31) and topped a very good St. Joseph team (51-35). The Stallions face University Christian (Friday) and Santa Fe Catholic (Saturday) to round out the week.

T6. (T6) Orange Park (16-2, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Creekside, Villages Charter, West Nassau.

Glance: Two wins for the Raiders since our last check-in, the biggest one a 57-54 victory over Villages. OP also knocked off West Nassau (83-65). There’s a very good one on Friday for the Raiders when an improving Oakleaf squad visits the Raiderdome.

T6. (3) Riverside (13-3, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bishop Snyder, Fletcher, Impact Christian, Jackson, Ponte Vedra, Raines, Windermere Prep.

Glance: The Generals saw a six-game winning streak end with a 44-43 loss to Fletcher on a game-winning shot by Seth Allen. Riverside bounced back with a 63-46 win over a solid Impact Christian. Tough game up next on Friday against West Nassau.

On the bubble

Bartram Trail (7-8, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (9-10, Class 4A); Bishop Snyder (8-7, Class 3A); Clay (7-6, Class 5A); Creekside (11-4, Class 7A); Episcopal (8-10, Class 3A); Fletcher (13-5, Class 6A); Hope Christian (12-7, independent); Impact Christian (6-9, Class 2A); Nease (14-5, Class 6A); North Florida Educational (12-6, Class 2A); Oakleaf (10-9, Class 7A); Palatka (11-6, Class 4A); Raines (10-9, Class 5A); Ribault (11-5, Class 5A); St. Augustine (13-6, Class 6A); St. Joseph (11-5, Class 2A); Sandalwood (12-6, Class 7A); San Jose Prep (13-4, independent); Seacoast Christian (11-5, Class 2A); University Christian (11-6, Class 2A); Yulee (10-7, Class 4A); West Nassau (10-7, Class 4A).