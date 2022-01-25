News4JAX girls basketball Super 6: Orange Park moves up, St. Johns CD moves in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 24.

Super 6 girls basketball rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) St. Augustine (19-0, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Deltona, Episcopal, First Coast, Fleming Island, Mainland, Nease, New Smyrna Beach, Orange Park, White.

Glance: Only one game since our last Super 6 and it was a breeze, a 62-15 win over First Coast. The Yellow Jackets have a Tuesday game against rival Menendez and should enter the District 4-6A tournament as the No. 1 seed. It’s a top-heavy district, with St. Augustine, Nease and Ponte Vedra the top three seeds. Two of St. Augustine’s closest games of the season have come against Nease (50-42) and Ponte Vedra (42-39). Janiyah Jackson (15.6 ppg, 14.4 rpg), Emily McIntosh (12.4 ppg) and Veronica Hannah (10.3 ppg) have buoyed the Yellow Jackets.

2. (2) Bishop Kenny (18-4, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Cocoa, Florida High, Hawthorne, Jackson, Keswick Christian, Raines, Ribault, Sumter (SC), University Christian.

Glance: Kenny’s winning streak hit 10 since our last Super 6. The Crusaders beat University Christian (54-32) and Cocoa (42-37), both high quality wins. They’ve got games against Creekside (Tuesday) and Palm Bay Heritage (Saturday) before districts begin. The Crusaders will be a No. 1 seed in District 3-4A. G Maddie Millar (16.7 ppg) and Clare Coyle (8.5 ppg) have led Kenny all season.

3. (3) Nease (19-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Columbia, Creekside, Lakewood Ranch, Menendez, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Ponte Vedra, Washburn (Tenn.).

Glance: The Panthers have won eight straight games, the big one a 50-48 victory over Jackson last Friday. They also routed Fletcher (65-7) and First Coast since last week. They wrap up the regular season against Ridgeview (Tuesday) and Creekside (Friday). Sydney Gomes is still rolling. She’s averaging 20.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Camryn Robinson (14.7 ppg) and Allison Field (11 ppg, 5.5 rpg) follow Gomes in scoring.

4. (5) Orange Park (18-5, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Cocoa, Columbia, Creekside, Elizabethton (Tenn.), Episcopal, Florida A&M, Leon, Oakleaf, Ponte Vedra, Ribault, Rickards, Tallahassee Leon, University Christian.

Glance: The winning streak stands at seven for OP, which edged rival Oakleaf (48-46) and then pounded Ribault (70-22) since our last Super 6. The win over Oakleaf was big. The Knights are far better than their 7-10 record indicates, having lost just twice to local teams. The Raiders are favorites in the District 3-5A tournament next week. Eris Lester (20.2 PPG, 8.3 RPG) and Nia Brown (13.1 ppg, 10.3 rpg) both boosted their scoring averages since last week.

5. (NR) St. Johns Country Day (18-3, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Hilliard, Menendez, Ridgeview, San Jose Prep, University Christian.

Glance: The Spartans make their season debut in the Super 6 after stretching their winning streak to 11 games. St. Johns, led by star Taliah Scott, are coming off its most impressive win of the season, a 52-42 win over previous No. 4 San Jose Prep at the Duel in Duval. St. Johns is a good pick to reach Lakeland in the state semis. Their lone losses have all come to out-of-area teams, including one to the top team in 2A, Faith Christian.

6. (3) San Jose Prep (13-6, independent)

Notable wins: Apopka, Columbia, Fleming Island, Foundation Academy, IMG Academy, Ribault, Jackson, Savannah Beach.

Glance: The Storm dropped their lone game since our last Super 6, a 52-42 defeat to St. Johns Country Day. That marked just the second loss to an area team this season for San Jose Prep. Zoriah Mobley and Kiana Wilson lead the Storm. They get the nod this week at the No. 6 spot over Jackson.

Dropped out

Jackson (13-8, Class 4A)

On the bubble

Bolles (14-7, Class 4A); Creekside (10-10, Class 7A); Episcopal (10-7, Class 3A); Fleming Island (15-6, Class 6A); Hilliard (12-11, Class 1A); Jackson (13-8, Class 4A); Keystone Heights (14-4, Class 4A); Mandarin (15-2, Class 7A); Menendez (13-8, Class 5A); Oakleaf (7-9, Class 7A); Palatka (11-10, Class 4A); Ponte Vedra (13-7, Class 6A); Providence (14-4, Class 2A); Ribault (10-8, Class 5A); Ridgeview (14-8, Class 5A); Sandalwood (10-11, Class 7A); Stanton (14-3, Class 5A); University Christian (10-10, Class 2A).